Know the health benefits of spinach

Spinach, the green vegetable is full of nutrients. It helps us to have a healthy diet.

Here are the health benefits of spinach:

Antioxidants improve eyesight and prevent cancer: The macula is the part of the retina that acts as a natural sunblock and keeps the eyes safe from harmful rays of the sun. The macula stores two antioxidants – lutein and zeaxanthin. Spinach is rich in both of them. Thus, spinach not only keeps the eyesight normal but also helps to maintain the vision in the long-term also. These antioxidants are also believed to keep cancer from growing in our body.

Calcium improves bone health: Spinach is rich in calcium and calcium is extremely essential for bone health, healthy and strong teeth and nails. Other rich sources of calcium are dairy products and fish.

Hydration important for the heart: Spinach consists of 91.4% water by weight. Water is essential for all systems of the body and especially for the heart as the minerals present in water prevent heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular problems.