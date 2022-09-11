Iran’s coast guard seizes foreign ship in the Gulf for smuggling diesel

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards intercepted a foreign vessel in the Gulf on Saturday for reportedly smuggling 757,000 gallons of diesel out of the country, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

The nameless vessel’s seven foreign national crew members have been handed over to legal authorities, according to IRNA, without expanding on the ship’s or crew’s nationalities.

Iran, which has some of the world’s lowest fuel costs due to substantial subsidies and the depreciation of its national currency, has been combatting rampant fuel smuggling by land and sea to Gulf Arab governments.

Several ships have been seized by the Guards in recent months for smuggling petroleum in the Gulf.