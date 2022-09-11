Six people charged in sarpanch murder case in Kulgam by NIA

Six people have been charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the targeted assassination of a sarpanch in south Kashmir. ‘Investigations have revealed that the handlers of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operating from Pakistan hatched a criminal conspiracy in collusion with terrorist associates and over-ground workers and terrorists of HM active in Kashmir Valley to carry out the target killing of the sarpanch, Shabir Ahmad Mir, of village Adoora, Kulgam,’ the NIA said.

The chargesheet was filed by the investigation agency before the NIA special court in Jammu on Friday. The case was initially registered on March 11, 2021, at the Kulgam police station. On April 4, 2022, the NIA re-registered the case.

‘Apart from this incident, carrying out targeted killings in Kashmir Valley was part of a larger conspiracy by terrorists of HM and other proscribed terrorist outfits to disturb peace and disrupt the democratic process established by the Panchayati Raj System in Kashmir Valley and also to create terror among the politically elected representatives,’ the NIA said.

Under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA has charged Danish Ayaz Dar, Faisal Hameed Wagay, Nisar Rashid Bhat alias Nasir, Zubair Ahmad Sofi, Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo, and Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias Farooq Nalli. Further investigations in the case are in progress.