UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, BJP will defeat opposition parties in 2024 parliamentary elections

According to deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday, the BJP will win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the next parliamentary elections, totally erasing the vote share of all opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party.

Pathak attacked the head of the Samajwadi Party by saying, ‘Akihlesh Yadav has confined himself to Twitter and social media, while BJP leaders and workers are carrying out the message of welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.’

His statement came hours after a banner emerged at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow with the message: ‘UP + Bihar = Gayi Modi Sarkar (If Uttar Pradesh and Bihar join hands, the Modi government will be ousted.’

Pathak predicted that the Samajwadi Party’s vote share would vanish by 2024. ‘The BJP has defeated Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, in 2014, 2017, 2019. And in 2024, we will get all 80 seats,’ he said.

Pathak also replied to a question by saying there was no cause for concern regarding the state government’s proposed survey on unrecognised madrassas in Uttar Pradesh.

‘Those who are indulging in illegal practices will face action and those who are following the law must not be afraid. No action will be taken against them,’ he claimed.