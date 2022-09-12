Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s third summons from Delhi Police on Wednesday

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has received a new summons for her to appear before the Delhi Police on September 14. She is one of the accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has sent the actor a third summons.

Jacqueline had ignored the earlier summons, failing to show up in front of the EOW on August 29 and September 12. The actor allegedly cited her busy work schedule for skipping the summons.

Jacqueline Fernandez is wanted by the Delhi Police for questioning in relation to the extortion network that con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar ran out of Tihar Jail. In this case, the EOW had previously questioned the actor Nora Fatehi for six hours.