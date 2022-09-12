As pandemic fears subside, New Zealand lifts most COVID restrictions

On Monday, New Zealand repealed mask-wearing requirements and vaccine restrictions, thus ending some of the world’s strongest COVID-19 pandemic rules about two years after they were implemented.

In a weekly news conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was time to securely close the chapter on the country’s COVID-19 management and live without the extreme measures it had previously utilised.

‘Finally, rather than feeling as if COVID decides what happens to us, our lives, and our futures,’ Ardern added.