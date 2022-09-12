As pandemic fears subside, New Zealand lifts most COVID restrictions

On Monday, New Zealand repealed mask-wearing requirements and vaccine restrictions, thus ending some of the world’s strongest COVID-19 pandemic rules about two years after they were implemented.
In a weekly news conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was time to securely close the chapter on the country’s COVID-19 management and live without the extreme measures it had previously utilised.
‘Finally, rather than feeling as if COVID decides what happens to us, our lives, and our futures,’ Ardern added.
Post Your Comments