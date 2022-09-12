Economic crisis; Online shopping services in Afghanistan to close after Taliban takeover

Almost all of Afghanistan’s major online shopping services have closed, with the two largest, Click.af and Baqal, recently announcing their closure due to the country’s financial turmoil. The South Asian country has been in a complete state of turmoil for over a year now, ever since the Taliban seized power. The Taliban demolished the system for dealing with gender-based violence, established additional barriers to women’s healthcare and education, and even attacked women’s rights protestors.

On Saturday, Click.af, a well-known online shopping app, announced its closure (September 10). The company announced its closure on its Facebook page on Sunday (September 11) due to financial troubles.

Both firms announced their closures on their Facebook sites. According to Masih Stanekzai, the owner of Click, ‘the dangerous economic situation, capital flight, and the stalling of the economic cycle prompted sales in the market to be badly damaged, and Click.af is no exception,’ ANI stated. Baqal, a medium-sized venture, on the other hand, eventually collapsed due to a loss in local purchasing power and the freezing of clients’ funds due to the Taliban’s limitations on the banking industry.

Online services have eased and improved communication between clients and sellers in Afghanistan. Bubbar, an online cab service, and Hindukosh, an online shopping website, were closed a few months after the country’s administration collapsed. Afghanistan is in crisis, with about 59% of the population requiring humanitarian aid—a six-million-person rise since the beginning of 2021.