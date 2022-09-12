New project; Centre to bring 25 cheetahs from Africa to Madhya Pradesh

In the future, more than 25 cheetahs will be gradually imported from Namibia and South Africa to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno-Palpur National Park (KNP), according to Union minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday.

On September 17, according to the Minister for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, eight cheetahs will initially arrive to the KNP. Yadav reviewed the preparations for the event, which will take place on September 17, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the cheetahs into specially constructed enclosures at the KNP in the Sheopur district. Yadav was joined by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Speaking to media in Gwalior, Yadav claimed that more than 25 cheetahs will soon arrive from Namibia and South Africa as part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project. ‘Initially, eight cheetahs are coming to Kuno Palpur from Namibia, which will be released by the prime minister,’ he said.

As people were being moved, Chouhan said that the villages in the KNP would receive the title of ‘revenue villages.’ According to Chouhan, the reintroduction project’s transfer of cheetahs from another continent to the KNP is the biggest wildlife event in this century.