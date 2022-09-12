Why ’emergency contraceptives’ are not always an option after rape; Read more…

Following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and outlaw abortion in the country, Republican leaders have argued that exceptions for rape or incest victims are unnecessary because emergency contraception can be used instead.

Advocates for rape survivors have pointed out that having access to these emergency measures in the short time frame in which they would be effective may not be reasonable for someone who has just been assaulted and medical professionals have affirmed that they are not always foolproof. When birth control fails, emergency contraception is used to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex.

The maximum usually used contraceptives used withinside the United States, which include levonorgestrel and ulipristal acetate, save you ovulation. This isn’t the same as an abortion tablet which results in a being pregnant after a fertilized egg has been implanted withinside the lining of a female`s uterus.

According to scientific experts, the effectiveness of ‘morning after tablets’ relies upon how quickly they’re taken after unprotected sex. It is noteworthy that the tablets are not likely to assist if a female has ovulated previous to sex and sperm can stay inner a female`s frame for as many as 5 days. A copper intrauterine device, which is the only approach to emergency contraception, wishes to be inserted right into a female`s uterus within 5 days of unprotected sex.

According to Jude Foster, director of the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s Advocacy Medical Forensics and Prevention Program, most rape victims do not report the crime to law enforcement. She highlights the drawbacks of the ‘one size fits all’ approach, saying women face both financial and transportation problems.

Arkansas, Kentucky, and Oklahoma have laws that make no exceptions for cases of rape or incest and prohibit abortion at any stage of pregnancy. Arkansas and Kentucky laws clearly state that contraceptives are not prohibited in that case.