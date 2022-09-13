Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

Mumbai: Gold price remained firm in the Kerala market for the fourth day in a row. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 37,400 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4675.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading lower by 0.39% or Rs 199 at Rs 50,432 per 10 gram. Silver futures dropped 0.76% or Rs 435 at Rs 57,056 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,721.49 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.5% at $1,732. Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.8% to $19.62 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.7% to $900.94 and palladium shed 3.6% to $2,184.67.