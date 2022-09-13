Karnataka Congress begins campaign against BJP over corruption

Tuesday had seen the beginning of a campaign by the Karnataka Congress against the state’s alleged corrupt practises. The party has urged Karnataka citizens to report corruption and file complaints via a particular website, 40percentsarkara.com.

An earlier challenge to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for an open discussion on corruption at a time and place of his choice was made by senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. The state government was termed by the former chief minister as a ‘40% sarkar’ full of ‘looters and scammers.’

The Congress said that it would continue to raise concerns about the government’s continuing silence about the grand old party’s allegations of corruption. ‘We’re launching ‘40% sarkara, BJP andre brashtachara’ campaign which will help every Kannadiga raise their voice against the BJP. As part of the campaign, people can call on our number 844 770 40 40 or log in to our website www.40percentsarkara.com and register their complaints,’ the Congress said in a release.

The minister, KS Eshwarappa, was accused of aiding a contractor’s suicide in Belagavi, and the party said that despite having strong evidence against him, he was given a clean chit by the government. Santosh Patil, a contractor, had accused Eshwarappa and his associates of ‘demanding a fee of 40%’ and of withholding payment for road work worth Rs 4 crore that he had completed at Hindalga in Belagavi before he died.