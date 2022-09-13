Realme launches Buds Air 3S true wireless stereo earphones and Realme Watch 3 Pro in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese brand, Realme launched Realme Watch 3 Pro and Realme Buds Air 3S true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. The Realme Watch 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 4,999. It will be available for purchase from September 9 starting 12pm (noon) via Realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels in two colours: Black and Grey.

Realme Buds Air 3S TWS earphones is priced at Rs. 2,499 and they will go on sale on September 14 starting 12pm (noon) via Realme.com, Amazon, and mainline channels in Bass Black and Bass White colours.

Realme Watch 3 Pro specifications: The new smartwatch has a 1.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 368×448 pixel resolution. It offers support for over 100 watch faces and comes with 2 rest screen clock displays with low power consumption. The wearable has Bluetooth calling feature and it comes with a built-in Smart Power Amplifier. Realme Watch 3 Pro comes with over 110 sports modes for workout tracking.

Realme Buds Air 3S specifications: The new earphones sport Music Box Design. The earphones get 11mm Triple Titanium bass drivers and support Dolby Atmos. The Realme Buds Air 3S use Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity and can be linked to two devices at the same time.