After a  power cut interrupts Tamil Nadu minister’s speech, two government employees are transferred.

Two assistant engineers of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) were transferred on Tuesday, a day after Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan abruptly departed a government event in Katpadi, his constituency, allegedly upset that a power cut had cut short his address.

Chitti Babu and Ravi Kiran were transferred for ‘administrative reasons,’ according to Superintending Engineer of Vellore Distribution Circle Ramalingam.

They were relocated to a Vaduganthangal sub-station, 15 kilometres from Katpadi.

The minister was present at a ceremony on Monday where bicycles were given out to students at Katpadi Girls Higher Secondary School. The power went out just as he began to speak. He waited for a while as the deputy mayor Sunil Kumar, the collector P Kumaravel Pandian, and the Anaicut MLA AP Nandakumar frantically called the electrical department to request that the power be restored.

The frustrated minister eventually gave up, simply gave a few students bicycles, and went early.

On social media, a video of the incident has gone viral.

M Govindaraj, regional secretary of the Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees, a wing of CITU, said an accident had occurred but a transfer was not the solution.