ATS, Coast Guard seize Pak boat carrying drugs worth Rs 200 crore off Gujarat coast

Kutch: In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a Pakistani boat with 40 kg of drugs worth Rs 200 crore on Wednesday morning.

According to Indian Coast Guard officials, the Pakistani boat was apprehended 6 miles inside Indian waters. ‘Two fast attack boats of ICG caught a Pakistani boat 33 nautical miles off the Jakhau coast in Gujarat’, said the officials. Pakistani crew along with boat are being brought to Jakhau for further investigation.