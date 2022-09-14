Ex-Army man dies in Gujarat after police mistreatment during protest

During the protest in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, a former army jawan died, allegedly as a result of police abuse. Later, at the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, where the soldier’s body had been kept, hundreds of army troops gathered and protested till late at night.

Army veteran Kanji Bhai Mothalia, 72, died on Tuesday afternoon, allegedly as a result of police manhandled of ex-military men who were protesting the state government over their 14 unfulfilled demands.

On their way to the civil hospital, ex-army man and protest leader Nima Jitendra told ANI, ‘We had a different 14 demands from the Government of Gujarat and some of them were accepted but the government has not formally announced any of those. So we restarted to protest today morning after which the state government instructed the police to start lathi charge on us during which one of our colleagues got hit on the chest and died while being treated.’

He added, ‘Now we are going to take the dead body to the civil hospital and will enter the Sachivalay with it.’

Following this, hundreds of ex-army men arrived at the civil hospital where the postmortem was being done. They sat outside the PM room and refused to accept the body of the deceased until the police officer who allegedly mistreated the ex-army men, including Kanji Bhai, was seriously punished.