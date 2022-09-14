Fire in Kochi bound AI express; 141 passengers evacuated from flight in Muscat 

New Delhi: Around 141 passengers were evacuated from an Air India Express flight at Muscat airport on Wednesday following a smoke warning, according to an airline source. The incident happened while the Kochi-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft was taxiing and after the warning, the passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure, PTI reported, quoting sources.

There were 141 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft that was operating flight IX 442, the source said. Moments before take-off, the engine is suspected to have caught fire. Video footage of passengers rushing out the emergency door of the plane, with some even carrying toddlers and running, has been doing the rounds on social media.

Passengers evacuate Air India Express via slides – flight IX-442, (VT-AXZ) pic.twitter.com/bpUYJTMpFZ — Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) September 14, 2022

While the Oman Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the incident, Indian Aviation regulator DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) will probe the mishap, according to an official. Alternative arrangements are being made to bring the passengers from Muscat to Kochi, the source added.