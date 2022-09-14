President Droupadi Murmu will travel to London to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

President Droupadi Murmu will be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

On September 17–19, the President will travel to London to attend Queen Elizabeth’s burial.

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, the former monarch of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth of Nations, passed away.

Her death has drawn condolences from President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

On September 12, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar paid a condolence visit to the British High Commission in New Delhi. On September 11, Sunday, India also observed a day of national sorrow.