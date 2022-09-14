The little-known history behind the odd name of the jackfruit

Do you know how Jackfruit, also known as Kathal, which is a favourite among Indians, earned its English name?

Well, the majority of us enjoy the divine flavour of this soft fruit without giving much thought to how this common Indian and Asian fruit acquired its so called English name.

Here is the lesser-known background to the videshi word for jackfruit.

Jackfruit is rich in nutrients and is indigenous to Asia. Theophrastus, a Greek philosopher, wrote, ‘There is also another tree which is quite large and contains delightfully tasty and large fruit eaten by the sages of India.’

This statement is contrary to conventional thinking, which holds that the origin of this fruit may be traced back to 300 B.C.

What makes it unique is that the Jackfruit tree is the largest fruit tree in the world, which can reach upto 30-50 feet.

In addition to all of this, the fruit’s nutrient-rich composition which is made possible by its high protein and high dietary fibre content makes it ideal for everyone from diabetics to sweet-tooths to weight watchers.

Following the advent of the Portuguese in India, Kathal received its English name. In actuality, the word ‘jackfruit’ comes from the Portuguese word ‘jaca.’

Jaca eventually came to be known as Jackfruit.

The term was also connected to the South Indian dialect known in Malayalam as Chakka Pazham.