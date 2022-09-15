Five common cooking mistakes and quick fixes

Try these easy cooking tips if you’ve been having trouble with some frequent cooking mistakes. They’ll solve your problems in no time.

Overcooked veggies

This can be quickly fixed by boiling the vegetables in salted water rather than cold water, which will require more time to process and cook the vegetables. Another trick to avoid this common error is to immediately place the cooked vegetables in a bowl of icy water.

?Fix the bitter taste of curries

The simplest method to correct this error is to add some sugar, cream, butter, or milk. In essence, sweeteners and fats can aid to lessen the harshness of these spices.

?Prevent sticking of eggs

just add some oil to a tissue paper and brush your pan and you are ready to make healthy fried eggs without adding oil.

Fix soggy fries

This easy trick will prevent your homemade fries from becoming soggy. Simply give them two cold water rinses, blot them dry with a kitchen towel, create a coating, and uniformly brush oil over the fries to ensure that they are crisp and crunchy.

?Fix excess salt

You can dilute your food with vegetable stock, water, cream, spices, and vegetables, or you can add a tiny amount of atta dough and wait for it to absorb the extra salt and smooth out your curries and gravies.