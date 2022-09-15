Indian eves to face England in 3rd T20I today: Possible playing XI

London: In women’s Cricket, India will face England in the third and final T20I in Bristol tonight. The match will be played at the County Ground in Bristol at 11 pm IST.

Earlier on September 13, India defeated England by 8 wickets in the second T20 to level the three-match series 1-1. Both teams will play 3 ODI matches after the T-20 Series.

Possible playing XIs:

England: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(c) (wk), Maia Boucher, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Lauren Bell, Freya Davies

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Renuka Singh