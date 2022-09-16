35 community dogs housed in animal shelter in Sarita Vihar by Delhi welfare association

Several residents’ associations are in conflict with dog parents and dog feeders as a result of the recent dog-biting incidents in Delhi-NCR. In the middle of this, the Sarita Vihar resident welfare association (RWA) in Delhi set an example by giving food and shelter to more than 35 community dogs.

RWA made the decision to create a shelter place for the dogs after getting multiple complaints about the increase in the number of stray dogs.

RWA member Neeraj Bansal, pocket F, Sarita Vihar, said: ‘There were sporadic incidents of dog attacks and dog bites in the colony. Some residents were venting their anger against dog feeders, blaming them for the ‘menace’. That’s when the RWA stepped in and started looking at the problem with compassion. We built shelters for our community dogs with the help of feeders and caregivers. We got so many dogs to adopt to these shelters that will offer them a life of dignity and comfort.’