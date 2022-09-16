Indian Railways announces 6 new trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Northern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to operate about one dozen new trains for the convenience of the passengers. The authority has decided to run 6 pairs of trains passing through Ambala during this festival season to cater the heavy rush of passengers.

The services of these trains will start on September 17 and passengers traveling to Mata Vaishno Devi, Amritsar, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar will be greatly benefited.

Full list:

Train No. 01672/01671 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra): The express train will run on Monday and Thursday from Anand Vihar Terminal from 17.10.2022 to 10.11.2022 and from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from 18.10.2022 to 11.11.2022 with total 8 trips. The Train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.00 pm and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Katra at 12.30 pm. The train will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Katra at 09.40 pm and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.10 am.

Also Read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: All team squads announced so far

Train no. 01654/01653 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Banaras-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra): The weekly special train will run from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on Sunday and from Banaras on Tuesday with a total of 7 trips. The Train will depart from Katra at 11.20 pm and reach Banaras the next day at 11.45 pm and will leave Banaras at 06.15 am and will reach Shri Mata Vaishno Katra the next day at 10.55 am.

Train No. 01656/01655 (Chandigarh-Gorakhpur-Chandigarh): The weekly special train will run from Chandigarh on Thursday and from Gorakhpur on Friday with a total of 4 trips. It will depart from Chandigarh at 11.20 pm and will reach Gorakhpur at 06.20 pm similarly will leave from Gorakhpur at 10.10 pm and reach Chandigarh at 02.10 pm.

Train No. 04646/04645 (Jammu Tawi-Barauni Junction-Jammu Tawi): The weekly special train will operate from Jammu Tawi on Thursday and from Barauni Junction on Friday for a total of 7 trips. The train will depart from Tawi at 05.45 am and will reach Barauni Junction at 11.45 am. On the return journey, it will depart from Barauni Junction at 04.00 pm and reach Jammu Tawi at 08.45 pm.

Train No. 04076/04075 (Amritsar-Patna-Amritsar): This train will depart from Amritsar at 02.50 pm and reach Patna Junction at 03.45 pm. The train will depart from Patna Junction at 05.45 pm and reach Amritsar the next day at 06.10 pm.