More than 10,000 electric vehicle charging stations will be installed by Shell in India.

In an effort to reduce car emissions, Shell plans to install more than 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across India by 2030.

The first EV chargers in India were introduced for the four-wheeler and two-wheeler segments in Bengaluru on Thursday, according to a statement from Shell, which manages 327 of the 83,888 gas stations in the nation.

The first market for Shell’s two-wheeler chargers was India, according to the statement. The firm seeks to offer its clients safe, environmentally friendly, and integrated mobility solutions through the Shell Recharge Stations and plans to install more than 10,000 charging points across India by 2030.

Without providing any information, it claimed that all of the energy used by the Shell Recharge chargers was green energy.

Shell has established EV charging infrastructure to encourage the use of EVs, joining others like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Reliance-bp.

Shell intends to install charging stations in Bengaluru’s petrol stations located in Yeshwantpur, Marathalli, Old Madras Road, Brookefield, and Kanakpura during the initial phase of its debut.

At on-the-go venues like Shell gas stations, independent EV hubs, home charging stations, and destination locations, Shell will offer specialised charging options.