Qatar unveils new national emblem

Doha: Qatar has unveiled new national emblem. Prime Minister and Minister of Interior H E Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani unveiled the new national emblem of the State of Qatar at the National Museum of Qatar.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces 6 new trains: Full list

The new emblem features the historical Qatari symbols – the founder’s sword, palm trees, sea and the traditional boat. All these symbols are in the maroon colour placed against a white backdrop.