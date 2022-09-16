The first flying bike in the world makes its premiere at the US auto show.

At the Detroit Auto Show on Thursday, a flying bike created by Japanese startup AERWINS Technologies made its American debut. The hoverbike, which was advertised as the first flying bike in the world, was directly compared to the Star Wars bikes.

The manufacturers have plans to launch the model next year. The flying bike has been named as XTURISMO hoverbike.

The XTURISMO hoverbike has a speed cap of 100 kph and can fly for 40 minutes (62 miles per hour).

The flying bike is currently for sale in Japan. A smaller version will be sold in the US in 2023, according to Shuhei Komatsu, the company’s founder and CEO.

The price of this hoverbike is $777,000. (over 6 crore INR). The founder of AERWINS claimed that the business is attempting to reduce the price to $50,000 for a smaller, electric variant, but that it will take 2-3 years to complete and be available by 2025.

Thad Szott, co-chair of the Detroit Auto Show, rode the hoverbike during a test run and declared the experience to be pleasant, exhilarating, and like something out of a sci-fi film.

Thad Szott remarked, ‘I feel like I’m literally 15 years old and I just got out of ‘Star Wars’ and jumped on their bike’.