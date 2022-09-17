Court allows jailed Elgar case activist to call families

Anand Teltumbde, one of six activists arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, has been given permission by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court to speak over the phone for three minutes with family members. The accused are currently being held in judicial custody and are being held in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja Jail.

Judge Rajesh J. Katariya of the special court granted their request to make phone calls on Friday. The data was made public on Saturday. According to the court, the accused are allowed to speak on the phone for three minutes with their family members when escorts are there.

In a related development, two of the activists accused of the crimes stated before the court on Friday that the prosecution had not provided copies of the electronic devices that had been taken from them as the court had initially ordered. They claimed that because copies are not being given to them, the matter is being delayed.

According to the special public prosecutor, the process of creating clone copies is continuing.

The prosecution is required by the court to make sure that the accused parties receive the clone copies as soon as possible. It stated that the concerned officer must remain present in front of the court and provide details on how much time will be needed to provide all of the accused with clone copies.