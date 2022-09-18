34 IPS officials transferred in Gujarat, UP

On Saturday, a total of 34 IPS officials were transferred by the governments of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. In Gujarat, 20 IPS officers were transferred, compared to 14 officers, including district magistrates, in Uttar Pradesh. R B Brahmbhatt, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Enquires, is one of the IPS officers who was transferred to Gujarat.

According to a notification issued by the state’s home department, the IPS officer from the 1995-batch Gujarat cadre has been chosen to serve as the new ADGP of the state CID (Crime and Railways), relieving state DGP Ashish Bhatia of the additional responsibility of the CID.

R T Susara, an IPS officer from the 2011 batch, has been appointed as Zone 1’s Deputy Commissioner of Police in Surat.

Usha Rada, an IPS officer from the 2013 batch, has been named DCP for Zone-3 in Surat. Ajit Rajian, the former superintendent of police for the Anand district, is now the city of Ahmedabad’s DCP for cybercrime. Rajian has been replaced by Praveen Kumar, a member of the 2016 batch who is now the DCP for Zone 1 in Rajkot.