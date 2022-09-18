As India, the US, and the EU work to end its monopoly, Google finds itself in a bind.

The tech behemoth Google is under siege as numerous governments around the world try to end its dominant power. It recently experienced a significant blow after a European Union(EU) court upheld the EU’s $4.12 billion antitrust penalties.

Google was penalised for allegedly placing deliberate limitations on Android phone manufacturers so that only its own search engine would profit.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT(MEITY), is leading the nation’s participation and response in the worldwide antitrust effort, and Indian authorities are also stepping up their investigation against Google.

The Competition Committee of India (CCI), the Indian government’s antitrust watchdog, is also working on a complaint the DNPA lodged against Google (Digital News Publishers Association). The DNPA is seeking a fair share in the distribution of advertisement revenue earned by Google on its digital platforms of news publishers.

Leading DNPA member media organisations have banded together to urge global internet behemoths like Google to treat domestic news providers fairly and increase income transparency.

The huge tech monopolies have also been the subject of discussions by a parliamentary committee.