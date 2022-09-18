Bengal police arrests 4 teenagers for bomb blast at school

According to a senior police officer, four people have been arrested in connection with the bomb blast of a school in the Titagarh area of West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district. The officer of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said, the accused, who were between the ages of 18 and 19, were taken up from the Kamarhati and Titagarh areas around midnight.

‘We are trying to explore all possible aspects by interrogating them. One of the arrested hails from Kamarhati while the rest are from Titagarh,’ he said. The crude bomb was detonated on the school building’s roof on Saturday while classes were in progress.

Police reported that no one was injured in the incident because teachers and children were in rooms on the first two floors of the three-story building. The officer claimed that initial reports showed that the accused had cancelled their initial plan to throw a potent explosive device at the school gate because the area was crowded.

He claimed that they conducted the act by climbing to the top of a nearby building. The officer said three of those arrested were former students of the school.

The main reason for the incident was thought to be personal animosity between the accused and several other school students.