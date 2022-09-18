Indian eves to face England today in 1st ODI: Possible playing XI

London: In cricket, Indian women’s team will face England in the first match of three-match ODI series. The match will be played at the County Ground in Hove. Indian eves suffered a 1-2 series defeat in the T20I series.

Possible playing XI:

IND-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur

Also Read: Delhi police arrests AAP MLA’s close aide Hamid Ali; Recovers Rs 24 Lakh, illegal weapons

ENG-W: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Wyatt, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Freya Davies