Oppo launches Oppo F21s Pro series smartphones in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo launched its F21s Pro series smartphones – Oppo F21s Pro and Oppo F21s Pro 5G -in the Indian markets. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Oppo F21s 5G is priced at Rs. 25,999. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Oppo F21s Pro is priced at Rs. 22,999. Both the phones are available for pre-orders in India and will start shipping from September 19 in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black colours.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G specifications: The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo F21s Pro 5G runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The device sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The display gets SCHOTT Xensation Up glass cover.

Also Read: Vivo launches Silky White colour variant of T1 5G in India: Details

The handset comes with a triple camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone port. Sensors onboard include geomagnetic, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and GPS/ A-GPS among others. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo F21s Pro specifications: The Oppo F21s Pro has similar specifications as the 5G version. The differences between the two models include Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, f/3.3 aperture lens with the macro camera, a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 lens, a single Orbit Light and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.