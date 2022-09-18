Vivo launches Vivo V25 5G in India: Details

Mumbai: Vivo launched Vivo V25 5G in the Indian markets. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Vivo V25 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 31,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting September 20 on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store as well as retail stores in Elegant Black and Surfing Blue colours.

The dual-SIM (nano) Vivo V25 5G runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,404 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 50-megapixel selfie camera with Eye Autofocus and f/2.0 aperture lens at the front.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light, proximity, e-compass, in-display fingerprint sensor and gyroscope. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Other features include a back panel that changes colour when interacting with sunlight or UV Rays, and a speaker with high-res audio support.