Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar in the forex market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 79.70 against the US dollar, then touched 79.64 against the American currency, registering a gain of 14 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee declined by 7 paise to close at 79.78 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09% to 109.80. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets, as they offloaded shares worth Rs3,260.05 crore.