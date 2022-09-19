Indian expat wins 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: An Indian expat named Sajad Ali Batt Abdul Samad Batt won 1 million UAE dirhams at the annual summer promotion of Al Ansari Exchange. He became eligible for the draw after sending Dh2,327 through one of Al Ansari Exchange branches. He is the 9th millionaire of the yearly drive.

Sabri Alozaibi, a Yemeni expat, won a brand-new Mercedes Benz, while Junaid Ahmed Sajjad Zaheer Joiya, an expat from Nepal, and Keshar Hum Bahadur Karki, a Pakistani expat won half a kilogramme of gold each.

Al Ansari Exchange also gave away 12 iPhone 13 smartphones during the campaign’s weekly draw, along with a cash prize of Dh95,000 for 8 selected customers. Customers who send money through Al Ansari Exchange app, digital channels, as well as through any of the company’s more than 220 branches were included in the draw.