Leaked; GTA 6 gameplay videos reveal new protagonists and city locations!

After more than 90 videos of Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay were released on various social media platforms on Sunday, Rockstar Games officials might be scratching their heads. The leak, which originated from a test build of GTA 6, was allegedly caused by a user going by the moniker of ‘teapotuberhacker’ on GTAForums. The caption of the post, which has since been taken down, read: ‘Here are 90 videos and excerpts from Grand Theft Auto 6. I might soon release additional information, including the GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, as well as a GTA 6 testing build’.

The fact that Rockstar Studios is working around the clock to remove the gameplay footage from YouTube and other social media sites is a good indication of the videos’ validity. In one of the stolen movies, a player character named Lucia and her accomplice Jason rob a waffle diner in classic Grand Theft Auto fashion. Since Rockstar revealed that GTA 6 is being developed, there have been rumours that the game will have both a male and female protagonist. Many online users asserted that it was Rockstar’s parody of the Bonnie and Clyde narrative.

Also reminiscent of GTA 5 are the NPC chats, automobiles, and other items. Given that GTA 5 was released in 2013 and that speculation about a new game has been circulating since 2014, it makes sense that the leaked videos have an older aesthetic. Even though the game is still far from finished, the leak may cause Rockstar to postpone its release. Some experts think that the leak will compel Rockstar to remove the option for its developers to work from home, which could result in a brief pause in the development process.

Nearly ten years after the release of its previous incarnation, GTA V, the game is still among the best-selling AAA titles in the world due to its continued popularity. The firm had concentrated its efforts on Red Dead Redemption 2 development and GTA V online expansion. However, Rockstar is entirely focused on its main project because both products have been available to the general public for a number of years and are moderately popular. But the fans are thrilled to have something to eat until the game or its official trailer is published after receiving little to no information for several years.