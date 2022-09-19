Ola likely to fire 500 people from its software departments.

Ola has some not so wonderful news. According to several media sources, Ola intends to fire 500 staff members from its software teams, particularly those responsible for developing the Ola app.

The decision was made in response to the recently announced Ola S1 Pro electric scooter’s decreasing sales.

According to sources close to CNBC-TV18, Ola intends to fire up to 500 workers from its software departments. The company has undoubtedly been restructuring for the past few months, and the most recent layoffs are probably a part of that process.

Recent layoffs were announced at a time when the company’s electric scooter, the Ola S1 Pro scooter, was experiencing declining sales.

Ola has not made any specific statements regarding the impending layoffs or the number of staff it intends to let go.

In response to the situation, an Ola spokesperson just stated: ‘With a clear focus on developing engineering and R&D capabilities across the vehicle, cell, battery, manufacturing and automation, and autonomous engineering streams, Ola Electric, India’s largest EV company, has been increasing its focus on non-software engineering domains.’

‘The company presently employs about 2,000 engineers, and over the next 18 months, it hopes to reach a talent pool of 5,000 engineers. As a result of these initiatives, the business is consolidating operations, reorganising, and reducing redundancies in order to reinforce pertinent roles and responsibilities and create a strong lateral structure’.