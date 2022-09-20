From October, travellers in Bengaluru’s Namma Metro do not need to carry tokens or smartcards.

Beginning the first week of October, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will start selling tickets with QR codes that can be purchased through the Namma Metro smartphone app.

Officials from the metro system said that once the system is up and running, travellers won’t need to wait in line to buy tokens or carry smartcards because they can simply scan a QR code with their phone at the stations to gain access to the platforms.

Physical tokens and smartcards will still be accepted after QR code-based tickets are introduced, they claimed.

BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez said: ‘Passengers can buy tickets from the mobile app by selecting the origin and destination. Once they receive the QR code, they can place it before the QR-enabled automatic fare collection (AFC) gates at the station to gain access to the platform. It is being done to reduce the queues at the ticket counters and for a hassle-free experience. The tokens and smartcard system will also be operational along with the QR code tickets.’

The Namma Metro app is not available to iOS users, as several passengers pointed out. ‘There is still no official mobile application for the metro train available for iOS users. The authorities ought to have taken everything into account. How are we supposed to enjoy the same frictionless experience as iOS users? remarked Kunal Krishna, a frequent commuter from Banashankari who uses the metro rail.

According to Parwez, an iOS app is being developed and will be released soon.