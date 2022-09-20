Ishrat Jahan case investigation officer’s dismissal stayed by SC

Ishrat Jehan, 19, and three other people charged with belonging to a terror module were allegedly killed in a faked ‘encounter’ in 2004 close to Ahmedabad, according to an affidavit filed in 2011 by Indian Police Service officer Satish Chandra Verma. The Supreme Court has extended by one week the stay on the dismissal of Verma. A month before to his retirement, Verma was fired by the Centre on August 30.

After the Delhi High Court upheld the Centre’s move on September 7 but deferred its implementation until Monday, Verma challenged the dismissal.

On Monday, a panel of justices Hrishikesh Roy and KM Joseph extended the stay on the dismissal so that Verma may petition to the high court. It will be possible for the appellant (Verma) to contest the dismissal ruling by taking action to amend his presently filed case before the Delhi High Court. The bench deferred to the high court’s decision on whether a longer stay of the dismissal was necessary.

Kapil Sibal, who represented Verma, argued that either the high court’s current appeal challenging the framing of charges in the departmental processes that have been pending since last year be taken up, or the challenge to the dismissal be considered in the top court. He claimed that after approving the dismissal on September 7 although his client was scheduled to retire on September 30, the high court scheduled Verma’s case for hearing in January.