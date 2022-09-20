Rajasthani man arrested after Delhi cyber police busted sextortion ring

A sextortion group that was blackmailing victims by impersonating law enforcement officers after making obscene video calls was busted by Dwarka cyber police. On September 16, a man from Rajasthan was arrested in connection with this.

At the Cyber police station in Dwarka, a case of forgery was filed after the complainant claimed to have received an offensive video call from an unknown number. After interacting with the girl for a while, the complainant ended the call.

On August 1st, a man calling himself Station House Officer Arun Rawat from Pune contacted the complainant. He said that his phone number was found in a girl’s call log after she committed herself. In addition, he warned that the complainant would face charges of assisting suicide and ordered her to travel to Pune.

The accused also gave the complainant a mobile number and asked them to get in contact with Sub Inspector Vikram Rathore. The complainant complied with the accused’s demand and deposited a total of Rs 18 lakhs into two other bank accounts.