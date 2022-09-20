DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

UP: Couple found hanging from a tree in Sant Kabir Nagar

Sep 20, 2022, 07:11 pm IST

According to a police official, a teenage boy and girl who are allegedly dating were found hanging from a tree in Rampur village, Sant Kabir Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

 

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Khalilabad) Anshuman Mishra reported that on Monday, two people were found hanging from a tree: Anshu Gond, 17, of the Gorakhpur district, and Aanchal, 14, of the Rampur village.

 

He claimed that the police had brought the bodies down. According to police, no party has filed a complaint about the incident yet.

