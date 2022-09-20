UP: Couple found hanging from a tree in Sant Kabir Nagar

According to a police official, a teenage boy and girl who are allegedly dating were found hanging from a tree in Rampur village, Sant Kabir Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Khalilabad) Anshuman Mishra reported that on Monday, two people were found hanging from a tree: Anshu Gond, 17, of the Gorakhpur district, and Aanchal, 14, of the Rampur village.

He claimed that the police had brought the bodies down. According to police, no party has filed a complaint about the incident yet.