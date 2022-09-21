According to NGOs, a person dies of hunger every four seconds.

Over 200 NGOs reminded world leaders gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly in an open letter that one person is dying of hunger every four seconds.

75 nations and 238 NGOs have taken the effort to alert world policymakers to the issue. NGOs like Oxfam, Save the Children, and Plan International are on the list. The NGOs expressed indignation about the rising rates of hunger around the world.

They stated in a statement that ‘a startling 345 million people are currently experiencing severe hunger, a statistic that has more than doubled since 2019.’

‘Despite promises from world leaders to never allow famine again in the 21st century, famine is once more imminent in Somalia. Around the world, 50 million people are on the brink of starvation in 45 countries,’ they said.

The NGOs pointed out that an estimated 19,700 people were dying of hunger every day. This translates to one person dying every four seconds.