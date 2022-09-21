College girl commits suicide after Kerala Bank notifies the family of loan default

After Kerala Bank issued a notice in front of her house warning that her property was being attached because she had not paid back a loan, a college student committed suicide.

On Tuesday, the incident happened in the Sooranad area of Kollam. The victim, 20-year-old Abhirami, was Aji Kumar and Shalini’s only daughter. Around 5:00 p.m., Abhirami was found hanging inside her home. When the incident occurred, her parents had gone to the bank to ask for extra time to pay back the loan.

Five years ago, Aji Kumar, who was previously employed abroad, took out a loan from the Kerala Bank’s Patharam Branch for Rs. 10 lakh. The payments was initially regular, but after Aji Kumar lost his job as a result of the Covid pandemic, the family experienced money troubles. After that, he had to go back to Kerala.

He requested additional time to settle the remaining amount after a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh was paid back in March. But yesterday morning, bank officials went to the family’s home under police protection and put up the sign announcing that the property was in the bank’s hands.

When the bank officials arrived at the home to put up the board with the property attachment notice, Abhirami’s parents were at a relative’s house.

The warning, according to Abhirami’s relatives, drove him to commit himself. Police officials informed that a case of unnatural death was filed and her mortal remains were handed over today after a post-mortem.