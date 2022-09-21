Latvia informs it won’t take in Russians fleeing from mobilisation

Following a previous multi-billion euro bailout that failed to keep the gas importer afloat and President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial Russian military mobilisation that sent oil prices higher, Germany nationalised Uniper on Wednesday.

For the latest step towards keeping the lights on and the heaters running in Germany this winter, Berlin has decided to purchase the remaining stake held by Finland’s Fortum in the German gas importer.

As a result of Russia cutting fuel exports in retaliation for Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, European gas and power prices have skyrocketed this year, leaving customers battling with extremely expensive energy bills and European utilities struggling with a liquidity crisis.

When announcing the Uniper action and other measures to assist Germany avoid energy rationing this winter, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, ‘The state will… do all possible to always maintain the enterprises stable on the market.’

Following Putin’s announcement of a partial military mobilisation on Wednesday, which escalated the conflict in Ukraine and increased worries about even more constrained global energy supplies, crude oil prices also increased by more than 2%.

According to Warren Patterson, head of commodities research at ING, ‘the Russian action might potentially lead to calls for more severe action against Russia in terms of sanctions from the West.’

The German state would own roughly 99% of Uniper after purchasing Fortum’s stake, according to the economy ministry. View More

According to Uniper, the agreement calls for an investment of 8 billion euros ($7.94 billion). The capital injection from the German government brings the whole bailout package to at least 29 billion euros.