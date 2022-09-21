Vladimir Putin declares a ‘partial mobilisation’

In a significant escalation of Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a ‘partial mobilisation’ on Wednesday that will call up 300,000 Russian reservists.

Russian was used by Putin.

‘I believe that in this case, we must take the following action, which is entirely appropriate given the threats we face. Specifically, I believe it is necessary to support the proposal of the defence ministry and the General Staff to conduct a partial mobilisation in the Russian federation in order to protect our motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of our people and people in the liberated territories.’

‘We’re discussing partial mobilisation. That is, the only civilians with the necessary military expertise and experience are those who are presently serving in the reserves and, more importantly, those who have served in the armed services. Conscription will only apply to them.’