World leaders promise more assistance for environment ahead of UN summit

In order to tackle the global biodiversity problem, which poses an extinction danger to more than one million plant and animal species, world leaders increased their financial support and conservation commitments on Tuesday.

Germany pledged 1.5 billion euros annually in worldwide biodiversity support on the margins of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, more than tripling its prior commitments.

A crucial U.N. biodiversity summit (COP15) to finalise and adopt a framework to protect and conserve nature will soon bring nations together in Montreal, Canada.

According to a 2020 World Economic Forum research, the natural world plays a significant role in more than half of the global GDP.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that the summit in December ‘has to be a turning point for our conservation efforts’ when he announced the additional cash. ‘With this contribution, we hope to convey a clear message for an ambitious biodiversity COP15 conclusion.’