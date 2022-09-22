American Airlines launches ‘premium economy seating & Flagship Suites’!

American Airlines intends to provide privacy doors and lie-flat chairs with a chaise lounge option in the new premium suites on its long-haul aircraft. Beginning in 2024, American Airlines will provide the Flagship Suite seats on every Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 delivery. ‘We think our Flagship Suite offering gives passengers with what they seek most on a long-haul flight: privacy doors, lie-flat seats, direct aisle access, and greater personal space,’ the airline said in a statement.

More premium seats will be available for customers flying economy. According to the airline, there would be twice as much storage space in each seat. Along with bigger in-seat entertainment screens and headrest wings for more privacy, it has other features. Additionally, the airline intends to upgrade the interiors of its Boeing 777-300ER and convert those aircraft with Flagship Suite seats beginning in late 2024.

On existing Boeing 787-8, 787-9, and 777-200 aircraft, Flagship Business will still be available. According to American, when the aircraft are retrofitted, which will begin in late 2024 for the Boeing 777-300ER and at a later time for the Airbus A321T, the company’s Flagship First product, which is only currently available on Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A321T aircraft, will become Flagship Suite seats.