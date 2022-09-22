As demonstrations over a woman’s death gain momentum, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards issue warning

The influential Revolutionary Guards of Iran have urged the judiciary of the Islamic Republic to bring charges against ‘those who propagate false news and rumours’ regarding a young woman whose death in police custody has sparked widespread demonstrations.

Earlier on Thursday, as public indignation over the tragedy showed no signs of abating and there were reports of attacks on security forces, protesters set fire to police stations and vehicles in Tehran and other Iranian towns.

After being detained in Tehran for ‘unsuitable dress,’ 22-year-old Mahsa Amini passed away last week. When she was in jail, she had a coma. The police have declared that they will look into what caused her death.

The Guards sent their condolences to Amini’s family and friends in a statement.

The Guards, who have previously cracked down on protests, said they had asked the judiciary to find people who risk the psychological safety of society by spreading false information on social media and in public and to deal with them harshly.