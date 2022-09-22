Cyprus declines to meet with Lavrov after the EU announces more sanctions

After EU foreign ministers decided to prepare further sanctions against Russia, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades cancelled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov set for New York, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, it was planned for the two to meet outside of the UN General Assembly.

According to Marios Pelekanos, a spokesman for the Cyprus administration on state radio, ‘in anticipation of the decisions of the EU, the directions from Brussels to avoid bilateral contacts with Russia were followed.’

At a previous gathering of the EU’s foreign ministers in New York, Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides took part.

Despite having extensive political and economic ties to Russia, which is also a member of the EU, Cyprus has followed Brussels’ lead and imposed sanctions on that nation in reaction to its invasion of Ukraine.