FIFA World Cup 2022: New offer to win tickets for all matches announced

Doha: Organisers of FIFA World Cup 2022 has announced a new offer for football fans. One lucky fan can win tickets for all the 64 matches. The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has launched an exclusive competition – called Every Beautiful Game – for this.

Football fans all over the world can participate in this competition. To enter, fans should fill in the application form and send a video (20-60 seconds) introducing themselves. The winner should also meet the following criteria:

• At least 21 years old

• Proof of physical fitness

• Social media skills

• Camera skills

• Conversational English language skills

• Available from November 18 to December 19

The winner will receive:

• Return flights from country of origin to Qatar

• Hotel accommodation in Doha for one person from November 18 to December 19

• Main meals every day

• Free transport to every match

• A ticket to every match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The winner will be accompanied at each match by a representative from the SC, as well as by social media influencers.

FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held from November 20 to December 18.