FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar announces new guidelines

Doha: Qatar announced new entry guidelines to facilitate FIFA World Cup 2022. Haya Card has been made mandatory to enter the country from November 1. Hayya card holders can stay in Qatar until January 23, 2023. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Safety and Security Operations Committee has announced this.

Haya Card is an entry permit into the country during the World Cup. Haya card holders are free to enter Qatar anytime from November 1 to December 23. They can stay in the country till January 23. Meanwhile, restrictions have been imposed on ordinary visitors who do not have a Haya card. Qatari nationals and citizens and residents of GCC countries with Qatari identification documents are exempted from the restrictions.

Personnel recruitment visa holders and work permit holders can enter and leave the country at any time during the World Cup period. Humanitarian cases, including death, sick patients, marriage and other incidents classified under this, will be dealt with via an electronic platform to be launched soon. Entry exemption will be given based on approval through this platform.

Qatar expects around 1.2 million fans for the World Cup. The grand football event will take place from November 20 to December 18, 2022.